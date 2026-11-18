NVIDIA's strong Q3 lifts Indian IT and Asian markets
NVIDIA just dropped some impressive third-quarter numbers, which sent a wave of excitement through Indian IT stocks like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro.
Even South Korea's KOSPI jumped 3.3% after the news, giving investors a welcome boost.
NVIDIA also calmed nerves about AI spending by predicting strong revenue for next quarter.
NVIDIA's Kress forecasts 75% 2028 revenue
NVIDIA's Interim CEO Colette Kress is aiming high: she expects revenue to grow 75% in fiscal 2028.
That optimism helped lift other Asian markets too: the MSCI Asia-Pacific index (outside Japan) rose 0.9%, and Japan's Nikkei crept up as well.
Meanwhile, AI startup Anthropic is eyeing a massive IPO, proof that investor interest in AI isn't slowing down.
One thing to note: NVIDIA's forecasts do not count sales of data center chips to China, showing how global politics are shaping tech strategies right now.