NX Group to build India logistics hubs for semiconductor exports
Japanese logistics giant NX Group (formerly Nippon Express Group) is gearing up to turn India into a key player for shipping semiconductors, especially to the Middle East and Africa.
It plans to establish facilities close to Indian chip factories over the next two to three years, aiming for smooth exports and tighter links in the global supply chain.
CEO of South Asia and Oceania Region and Managing Director of Nippon Express South Asia and Oceania Katsuhito Kobayashi says India's semiconductor push, including ISM 2.0, presents a significant opportunity for logistics companies as locally manufactured chips become part of global supply chains.
NX Group engages Indian chip stakeholders
NX Group is not going it alone: it is already engaging with semiconductor ecosystem companies and government stakeholders, including those involved in chip manufacturing projects in Gujarat's Dholera, to boost the country's semiconductor scene.
Kobayashi also points out that strong diplomatic ties between India and Japan make it easier for Japanese companies like it to invest and grow here.
The focus? Precision handling, secure storage, and making sure those tiny chips arrive safe and sound wherever they go.