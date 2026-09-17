NX Group to build India logistics hubs for semiconductor exports

Japanese logistics giant NX Group (formerly Nippon Express Group) is gearing up to turn India into a key player for shipping semiconductors, especially to the Middle East and Africa.

It plans to establish facilities close to Indian chip factories over the next two to three years, aiming for smooth exports and tighter links in the global supply chain.

CEO of South Asia and Oceania Region and Managing Director of Nippon Express South Asia and Oceania Katsuhito Kobayashi says India's semiconductor push, including ISM 2.0, presents a significant opportunity for logistics companies as locally manufactured chips become part of global supply chains.