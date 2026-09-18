NXP Semiconductors eyes India OSAT partnerships, says Lars Reger
NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch chipmaker, is eyeing partnerships with India's growing OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) industry.
Told to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Semicon India by CTO Lars Reger, the move could help kickstart local chip packaging and fit right into India's big push to build its own semiconductor ecosystem.
NXP has strong India R&D presence
NXP already has a huge R&D footprint in India; about one-third of its global team works there.
The company is teaming up with Indian universities and startups to boost demand for chips, which could mean more innovation and greater demand for NXP products.
Plus, NXP's tech powers battery management, two-wheeler and car communications, payment technologies, and secure identification, while cars made by major Indian manufacturers already contain significant amounts of NXP silicon.