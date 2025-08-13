Nykaa Fashion on track to hit breakeven by March 2026

Quick commerce service 'Nykaa Now' expands to 7 cities

Nykaa Fashion is rolling out its quick commerce service, 'Nykaa Now,' across seven cities using 50 dark stores to boost reach and speed.

Financially, things are looking strong: Q1 FY26 saw ₹2,154 crore in revenue and ₹24.97 crore profit after tax (a 6.5% margin).

Their House of Brands division jumped over 70%, reaching a ₹2,700 crore annual run rate.

Looking ahead, Nykaa's focusing on its own brands—like Dot & Key and Nykaa Cosmetics—to drive steady growth and better margins through new launches and expansion.