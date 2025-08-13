Nykaa Fashion on track to hit breakeven by March 2026
Nykaa's fashion arm is on track to hit breakeven by March 2026, with co-founder Adwaita Nayar sharing that the segment grew 25% in the first quarter of FY26—faster than the rest of the market.
The team is optimistic about keeping up this pace, especially with the festive season around the corner.
Quick commerce service 'Nykaa Now' expands to 7 cities
Nykaa Fashion is rolling out its quick commerce service, 'Nykaa Now,' across seven cities using 50 dark stores to boost reach and speed.
Financially, things are looking strong: Q1 FY26 saw ₹2,154 crore in revenue and ₹24.97 crore profit after tax (a 6.5% margin).
Their House of Brands division jumped over 70%, reaching a ₹2,700 crore annual run rate.
Looking ahead, Nykaa's focusing on its own brands—like Dot & Key and Nykaa Cosmetics—to drive steady growth and better margins through new launches and expansion.