Nykaa stock jumps 4.02% Monday after Q2 FY2027 revenue update
Business
Nykaa's stock jumped over 4% (4.02%) on Monday after the company posted a solid revenue update for Q2 FY2027.
Shares climbed to ₹338, with trading volumes reaching 81.66 lakh shares worth ₹277.20 crore and a morning high of ₹343.15, clearly catching investor attention.
Nykaa fashion NSV expected nearly 50%
Nykaa's fashion segment led the charge, with net sales value expected to jump nearly 50%, helped by the addition of over 250 brands.
The beauty side also grew fast, expanding to 338 stores and seeing its best like-for-like sales growth in six quarters.
Even though the stock remains below its recent peak, Nykaa's business momentum is definitely on an upswing.