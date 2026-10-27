Nykaaland 4.0 drew over 30,000 visitors at NSIC Exhibition Grounds
Business
Nykaaland's fourth edition just finished a buzzing three-day run at NSIC Exhibition Grounds in New Delhi, drawing more than 30,000 visitors.
From October 23-25, the festival blended all things beauty with live music: Punjabi singer Sukhbir brought the house down with his hit tracks.
Attendees explored beauty launches and masterclasses
Festival-goers got to explore the latest launches and join masterclasses.
The event brought together creators and fans, making Nykaaland 4.0 a memorable hangout for anyone into beauty and good vibes.