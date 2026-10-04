Nykaa's parent company expects almost 30% YoY growth July-September 2026
Business
Nykaa's parent company is expecting almost 30% year-over-year growth for July-September 2026, thanks to strong demand in both beauty and fashion.
It's also looking at consolidated GMV growth close to 30% and consolidated NSV growth in the early thirties, and net revenue growth in the late twenties, showing the brand's momentum isn't slowing down.
Nykaa adds 14 stores, 250+ brands
Nykaa added 14 new stores this quarter (now at 338 total) and brought over 250 new brands on board. Fashion sales are expected to jump nearly 50%.
The company's also teaming up with Nike for exclusive drops and partnering with L'Oreal's corporate venture capital arm of L'Oreal to help up-and-coming Indian beauty brands grow.