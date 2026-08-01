NYSE and Nasdaq eye US marijuana IPOs after Schedule III
Business
Big news in the cannabis world: NYSE and Nasdaq are both eager to list American marijuana companies as they get ready for IPOs.
This follows a major shift last December, when marijuana was reclassified as a Schedule III drug, meaning it's no longer on par with heroin and can be used for medicinal purposes.
NYSE lists Trulieve, Glass House Brands
With the US cannabis market already worth $50 billion and expected to nearly double by 2030, the competition between the two exchanges is fierce.
NYSE has landed early wins by listing big names like Glass House Brands and Trulieve, with Glass House set to ring the closing bell on August 28, 2026.
Thanks to new rules, these companies can now reach more investors and play by Wall Street's rules, opening up some pretty exciting opportunities.