NYSE starts extended options trading with morning and evening windows
Business
Starting today, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is rolling out longer hours for options trading on big-name stocks and ETFs.
Now you can trade during a new morning window (7:30am to 9:25am ET) and a short evening session (4pm to 4:15pm ET).
NYSE says this move is all about meeting the growing demand for more flexible, nearly non-stop trading, something that's already common in crypto.
NYSE rollout covers 29 securities
These extended hours kick off with 29 major stocks and funds, like NVIDIA and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust.
The plan is to ramp up to 23-hour trading beginning Dec. 6, 2026.
While early activity was pretty quiet, Tesla options saw a spike right before its earnings report, showing that traders are ready to jump in when it counts.