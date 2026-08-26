Octave Intelligence opens technology and innovation centre in HITEC City
Octave Intelligence, a U.S.-based tech company, just launched a massive new Technology and Innovation Centre in Hyderabad's HITEC City.
The space isn't just big: it also has an Experience Centre where you can check out its connected, contextual intelligence solutions and technology capabilities.
This hub will contribute to Octave's global technology and innovation operations across software engineering, AI, data, cloud, product development and other advanced technology capabilities.
Octave Intelligence plans 2,000 engineers
Octave plans to scale to 2,000 engineers in the coming years at the new center over the next few years.
Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu called Hyderabad a top spot for global tech centers (75 opened there just last year).
Octave's leaders say they see this move as key to growing their products worldwide.