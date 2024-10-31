Summarize Simplifying... In short In October, India's Nifty 50 saw its steepest decline since March 2020, dropping 6.2% from its peak, affecting 34 of its constituents and the broader market.

The worst hit sectors were FMCG and Realty, with record outflows of ₹1.08 lakh crore from Indian equities.

FPIs pulled out a record ₹1.08 lakh crore from Indian equities in October

Nifty crashes 6.2% in October, steepest decline since March 2020

By Akash Pandey 06:20 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story The Nifty 50 has seen a sharp fall of 6.22% to settle at 24,205 in October, its worst monthly fall since March 2020. The drop was driven by multiple factors such as worries over slowing earnings growth for the September quarter, high valuations, and continued selling pressure from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty over the upcoming US presidential election also added to the fall.

Market comparison

Indian markets underperform amid global gains

While most Asian markets including Japan and China ended October positively, the Indian markets witnessed steep declines. The US markets are also likely to close the month with healthy gains. This contrast highlights the unique challenges faced by the Indian market during this period. A trend was observed where companies that met or exceeded earnings expectations saw their stock prices soar, while those falling short experienced substantial sell-offs.

Market impact

Nifty 50's downturn impacts broader market

The October downturn has corrected 8% from its peak of 26,277, which was reached in late September. This has caused 34 constituents of the index to drop between 10% and 38% from their recent one-year highs, according to Trendlyne data. The broader market was also impacted with both Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 falling by 6.72% and 3%, respectively, in October.

Sector analysis

Sector-wise performance and FPIs's role

Among the sectors, the FMCG index saw the worst performance, crashing by 10%, its biggest monthly fall in six years. The Nifty Realty index also took a major hit, crashing by 9.3%, its worst monthly fall since March 2020. FPIs pulled out a record ₹1.08 lakh crore from Indian equities in October, Trendlyne data showed. This is the highest monthly outflow, beating the previous record of ₹65,816 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.