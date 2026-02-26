Odisha government approves ₹44,000cr worth projects across 8 districts
Odisha just approved 10 big projects worth over ₹44,000 crore—think tech factories, cement plants, and green energy.
The plan? Nearly 8,800 new jobs across eight districts.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi says it's all part of building a "Samruddha Odisha by 2036," with business reforms and a focus on high-tech growth.
Focus on high-tech growth
There's something for everyone: semiconductor chip manufacturing (hello tech jobs!), automotive parts in Dhenkanal, and high-performance magnets in Khordha.
Two new cement plants are coming up in Koraput and Malkangiri—good news if you're into engineering or construction.
Major investments in renewable energy
Major investments are going into pumped hydro power storage across Nayagarh, Koraput, Kalahandi, and Deogarh.
These projects are intended to strengthen long-term energy security, grid stability and renewable integration capacity.