Odisha signs ₹67,000cr green hydrogen deal with IHI and ACME

Odisha plans green industrial corridors

Alongside this pact, Odisha has cleared 12 new projects for green hydrogen and ammonia worth over ₹2 lakh crore, expected to create 36,000 jobs.

The state is also rolling out green industrial corridors in Paradip, Kendrapara, and Gopalpur to become a global hub for eco-friendly steel.

With these moves, Odisha wants to turn its resource strengths into sustainable growth that really matters.