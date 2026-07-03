Odisha signs ₹67,000cr green hydrogen deal with IHI and ACME
Odisha just signed a massive ₹67,000 crore agreement with Japan's IHI Corporation and ACME Group to boost green energy.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met with Japanese delegates to lock in the deal, which is all about building one of India's largest green hydrogen ecosystems.
Majhi said this agreement is a significant step toward the vision of making Odisha a leader in green energy.
Odisha plans green industrial corridors
Alongside this pact, Odisha has cleared 12 new projects for green hydrogen and ammonia worth over ₹2 lakh crore, expected to create 36,000 jobs.
The state is also rolling out green industrial corridors in Paradip, Kendrapara, and Gopalpur to become a global hub for eco-friendly steel.
With these moves, Odisha wants to turn its resource strengths into sustainable growth that really matters.