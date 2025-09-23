OECD raises global growth forecast for 2025

Growth slowdown ahead

While things look better for 2025, the boost won't last long. Growth is expected to slow back down to 2.9% in 2026 as the effects of tariffs fade and job markets, especially in the US, lose steam.

The US economy is set to cool off from 1.8% growth this year (2025) to just 1.5% by next year (2026).

The UK faces similar challenges with tighter budgets and slower growth ahead.