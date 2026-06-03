Could US-Iran war trigger a global recession?

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has warned that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could severely impact global economic growth. The Paris-based think tank's latest Economic Outlook, envisions a "prolonged disruption" scenario where no agreement is reached between the US and Iran until 2027. In this case, global GDP growth is projected to fall from 3.4% in 2025 to just 2.1% this year, pushing some economies into recession, especially emerging ones.

Economic impact Energy shortages and rising costs The OECD report also warns of potential energy shortages due to oil and gas shortages, which could lead to "enforced rationing" for businesses. It further predicts that the prices of fertilizers and other industrial inputs such as sulfur and helium could rise due to supply constraints. This situation could create challenges for policymakers who may have to raise interest rates quickly to combat rising inflation risks from surging energy and food prices.

Tech sector Impact on AI investments The OECD report warns that the long-running US artificial intelligence (AI) boom could be jeopardized. It notes, "The significant energy price shocks or energy shortages associated with the prolonged disruption scenario would increase datacentre operating costs and constrain the supply of critical hardware used in AI systems." This could further diminish the capacity and incentive for AI investment, resulting in weaker growth in economies currently benefiting from such investments.

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Expert opinion Developing economies at risk Stefano Scarpetta, the OECD's chief economist, has described the Iran conflict as "the dominant force shaping the global economic outlook." He warned that its consequences would be global but could be particularly severe for developing economies with limited energy reserves and weak social safety nets. These countries typically have higher shares of energy and food in household consumption, constrained fiscal capacity, low private savings buffers, and more fragile currencies.

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