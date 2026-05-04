Oil above $100, US helps ships amid stalled Iran talks

OPEC+ plans June output increase

Even with the US trying to broker a deal, talks with Iran aren't going anywhere, mainly because Iran wants shipping restrictions eased first.

OPEC+ plans to bump up oil output again in June, but actual exports are still tricky due to bottlenecks at Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates leaving OPEC is shaking up quotas a bit, but not really changing how much oil gets out there.

High crude prices are pushing up inflation worldwide, especially for big importers like India, so everyone's watching closely for any sign of relief.