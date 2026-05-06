Oil eases as U.S.-Iran talks advance, President Trump pauses escorts Business May 06, 2026

Oil prices are down for the second day straight, mostly because the US and Iran seem to be making progress toward a peace deal.

If things work out, it could mean smoother oil supply from the Middle East.

The drop also follows President Trump's move to temporarily pause US military escorts for ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil.