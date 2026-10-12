Oil falls after Trump announces Ukraine Russia energy facilities ceasefire
Business
Oil prices slid this week after a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia on energy facilities, announced by US President Donald Trump.
Brent crude dropped to $103.35 per barrel, and US oil fell to $90.42, as markets expected more Russian oil to flow after a diesel-supply deal with Moscow.
Middle East tensions unsettle oil markets
Tensions in the Middle East are keeping oil prices unpredictable. Attacks by Yemeni Houthis, like the recent one on Riyadh's airport, have ramped up pressure in the region.
Trump has suggested possible US support for strikes against the Houthis, all while the conflict is tied to the wider war with Iran launched by the US and Israel in February.
These global twists keep energy markets on edge.