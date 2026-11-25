Oil falls below $91 amid Strait of Hormuz tensions
Oil prices slipped below $91 a barrel on Wednesday, November 25, as traders weighed a possible supply surplus against recent tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude landed at $90.96, and US oil dropped to $81.65, reversing some of last session's gains as markets reacted to shifting global events.
US eyes tariffs over industrial subsidies
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang isn't sweating over a traditional succession plan, saying the company already has strong leaders in place.
Meanwhile, the US is eyeing higher tariffs on India, China, and others because of concerns about industrial subsidies, a move that could shake up international trade for a lot of countries.