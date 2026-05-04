Oil holds above $100 after Donald Trump's Hormuz move
Business
Oil prices are holding steady above $100 a barrel, even after a small dip sparked by Donald Trump's move to help free ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.
With no clear peace deal between the US and Iran, investors are keeping a close eye on economic signals and ongoing geopolitical drama.
Gold edges down as dollar weakens
Gold prices have edged down slightly as worries about inflation continue to shape US monetary policy.
Meanwhile, the dollar is a bit weaker while everyone waits for updates on the Hormuz situation, helping keep oil above that key $100 mark.
Markets remain jittery as inflation and interest rate concerns linger.