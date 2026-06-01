Oil jumps nearly 3% after Trump's warning, US crude $90.76 Business Jun 11, 2026

Oil prices shot up on Wednesday after fresh tensions between the US and Iran.

US crude climbed nearly 3% to $90.76 a barrel, while Brent hit $93.80.

The spike followed President Trump's warning of more military action, saying, "We hit them hard yesterday, and we're going to hit them hard again today."