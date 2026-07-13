Oil jumps over 4% as Iran declares Hormuz closed

Military escalation

Trump challenges Iran's announcement of Hormuz closure

Over the weekend, Tehran expanded its military operations to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. In retaliation, the US launched another round of attacks on Iran, saying the new strikes were aimed at holding Tehran accountable for its attacks on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump stated Sunday that Hormuz is open for commerce, challenging an earlier announcement from Iran that closed the waterway after a vessel on an "unapproved route" was struck.