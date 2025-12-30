Oil prices dip after Monday's surge—here's what's up

Why should you care?

Oil prices are bouncing around not just because of global politics—recent US strikes on ISIS in Nigeria also played a part.

But even with these shake-ups, experts think prices will mostly stick between $60 and $67 per barrel next year thanks to oversupply.

With the Energy Information Administration delaying key data and Brent crude has fluctuated significantly this year, investors are watching closely to see how all this drama could affect what we pay at the pump and beyond.