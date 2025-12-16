Brent crude futures were trading at $59.45 a barrel

Crude oil prices dip below $60: Here we decode why

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:48 pm Dec 16, 202507:48 pm

Crude oil prices have continued their downward trend, falling below the $60 per barrel mark. The decline is mainly due to optimism over a potential peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, and weak economic data from China. At the time of writing, Brent crude futures were trading at $59.45 a barrel after falling 1.8%, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down nearly 2% at $55.71 a barrel.