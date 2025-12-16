FanCode to stream Formula 1 races in India till 2028
FanCode, India's leading digital sports streaming platform, has renewed its broadcast partnership with Formula 1. The new three-year deal extends FanCode's rights until the end of the 2028 season. This makes FanCode the official home of Formula 1 in India. The renewed agreement builds on an earlier two-year contract and offers an expanded range of services for fans.
As part of the renewed deal, Indian viewers will be able to subscribe to F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium directly through FanCode. This will give them access to Formula 1's entire content library and also multiple viewing options. FanCode will continue streaming every race weekend, including all practice sessions, the qualifying rounds, Sprint races, and Grands Prix throughout the season.
Regional commentary in Tamil and Hindi
FanCode has also launched regional commentary in Tamil and Hindi, a motorsports podcast called Gearbox with Indian creators, and special screenings with F1 fan communities. The company has promised more product-led innovations to further improve the viewing experience. Formula 1's popularity in India has skyrocketed in recent years, especially among Gen Z and female audiences.
FanCode to broadcast F1 in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka
Under the renewed agreement, FanCode will also have the broadcast rights for Formula 1 in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. However, F1 TV Pro and F1 TV Premium subscriptions will still be sold directly by Formula 1 in these markets. The 2026 season is set to kick off on March 5 in Melbourne and promises to be a major milestone for the sport with several new developments.