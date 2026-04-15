Oil prices ease after possible US Iran negotiations in Pakistan

Brent $94.27 WTI $90.24 after announcement

Brent crude slipped 0.55% to $94.27 per barrel, while US WTI dropped 1.1% to $90.24 after the announcement.

Still, analysts aren't convinced this means cheaper fuel is coming soon—some say prices could stick between $85 and $110, or even spike up to $150 if Middle East tensions drag on.

The situation at the strait remains tense, so expect some price swings ahead.