Oil prices jump after Iran fires missiles at US destroyers
Oil prices jumped on Wednesday after Iran fired missiles at US military sites in the Gulf, attacking two US destroyers and what it described as a US base in Jordan.
Iran said it was striking back for recent US attacks on its oil tankers.
Thankfully, most missiles were shot down by Jordan's air defense, and the two that landed caused no injuries.
Brent $99.49 US crude $94.63
Brent crude climbed to $99.49 per barrel and US crude hit $94.63.
Prices have jumped by a quarter since early August as things get tense between the US and Iran.
Marco Rubio warns Iran 'lose tankers'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Iran would "lose tankers" if attacks continue.
Earlier this week, the US destroyed five Iranian oil carriers after attempted missile attacks on a US Navy warship over the past two days, fueling even more worry about global oil supplies.