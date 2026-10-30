Oil prices jump after Trump briefed on Iran military options
Business
Oil prices shot up on Friday morning after US officials briefed President Donald Trump on military options for Iran.
Brent crude hit $116.25 a barrel, and WTI reached $103.20, both up more than 1%.
Even in India, oil futures saw a similar rise, making fuel costs a hot topic again.
Houthis claim attack Saudi intercepts missile
The jump comes after top US officials discussed possible military moves against Iran with President Trump, raising worries about oil supplies from West Asia.
Tensions spiked further when Yemen's Houthis claimed an attack on Saudi oil facilities, though Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Houthis toward its western region.
The US is now considering military options for Iran as everyone watches what happens next.