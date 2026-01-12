Oil prices jump as Iran protests shake up supply

US weighs options, Venezuela steps in

The unrest could disrupt nearly 2 million barrels of daily oil exports from Iran.

The White House is meeting Tuesday to figure out next moves.

Meanwhile, Venezuela—fresh off President Maduro's ouster—is gearing up to send 50 million barrels of oil to the US, though tricky port issues are slowing things down a bit.

All eyes are on whether these moves can help steady global supply if things get worse in Iran.