Oil prices jump as Iran protests shake up supply
Oil prices are on the rise after major protests erupted in Iran, sparking worries about global supply.
Brent crude hit $63.65 a barrel and US oil reached $59.42, both seeing their biggest jump since October.
With over 500 reported deaths and calls for strikes in Iran's oil sector, there's real concern about how this could impact global oil supply.
US weighs options, Venezuela steps in
The unrest could disrupt nearly 2 million barrels of daily oil exports from Iran.
The White House is meeting Tuesday to figure out next moves.
Meanwhile, Venezuela—fresh off President Maduro's ouster—is gearing up to send 50 million barrels of oil to the US, though tricky port issues are slowing things down a bit.
All eyes are on whether these moves can help steady global supply if things get worse in Iran.