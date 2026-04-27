Oil prices rise after Iran-linked closure of Strait of Hormuz

Diplomacy stalls, 37 ships rerouted

Efforts to calm things down have hit a wall: President Trump canceled his top envoys' planned trip to Pakistan, and Iran isn't open to talks while threats hang in the air.

The International Energy Agency calls it a "the biggest supply shock in history," with 37 ships already rerouted since the blockade began.

On top of that, fresh US sanctions on China's Hengli Petrochemical are making things even messier, just as a big U.S.-China summit was supposed to happen, deepening global market jitters and tensions between major powers.