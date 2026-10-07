Oil prices rise amid Gulf storm and Saudi airport attacks
Business
Oil prices are climbing thanks to a perfect storm, literally.
A storm is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening US oil production and natural gas output.
At the same time, two attacks on Saudi airports are making it even harder for oil to get where it needs to go.
Brent crude tops $101 a barrel
With US crude and gasoline stockpiles shrinking, prices have jumped: Brent just crossed $101 a barrel.
Six refineries could be affected if tensions keep rising, which might mean high fuel costs stick around for a while.
If you're wondering why filling up your tank feels pricier lately, now you know.