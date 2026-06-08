Oil prices rise as Israel strikes Lebanon, Iran fires missiles

Iran demands Lebanon ceasefire

US crude climbed 2.32% to $92.64 a barrel, while Brent crude rose 2.5% to $95.42 a barrel.

Iran is demanding a ceasefire in Lebanon as a condition for a peace deal with Washington, and the closure of the key Strait of Hormuz is disrupting global oil supply.

Even though OPEC+ announced another production boost, experts say it won't help much because ongoing conflict is damaging infrastructure and slowing shipments.