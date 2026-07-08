Oil prices rise nearly 3% after US strikes on Iran

US pulls back Iran export waiver

The US just pulled back a waiver that briefly let Iran export oil, part of a bigger crackdown after Iran targeted three ships, including Qatar's LNG tanker Al Rekayyat and what was believed to be Saudi supertanker Wedyan.

After an Iranian drone attack set fire to Al Rekayyat and forced its crew to evacuate, threat levels for ships in the area were raised to "severe."