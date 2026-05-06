Oil prices slide as President Donald Trump pauses Hormuz reopening

US gasoline $4.52 highest since 2022

Trump confirmed the blockade is still in place but hinted at possible talks ahead.

Meanwhile, US fuel prices have hit $4.52 a gallon, the highest since 2022, thanks to earlier oil spikes and issues like refinery outages and low inventories.

Gasoline stocks are down below average, while demand is up 1% from last year, so analysts warn we could see even higher prices this summer if supplies keep shrinking.