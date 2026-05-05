Oil prices slip after Project Freedom transit amid Gulf tensions

Prices fall amid US destroyer deployment

Brent crude futures fell 1.05% to $113.24, while WTI dropped 1.89% to $104.41; Indian crude futures also dipped slightly.

The US has sent guided-missile destroyers to keep commercial shipping safe in the Gulf, but experts say that while "Project Freedom" is helping stranded ships for now, it might not solve deeper regional risks, and markets are still uneasy about what comes next.