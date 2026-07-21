Oil prices steady near $89 as Iranian attacks disrupt routes
Oil prices have traded at about $89 a barrel, cooling off after an earlier spike.
The main reason? Shipping routes are getting riskier: recent Iranian attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz have nearly brought traffic to a halt.
This has everyone from traders to ship crews on edge, as the area is crucial for moving oil around the world.
Saudi Arabia boosts exports amid threats
With threats from Yemen's Houthi militants to block Red Sea traffic and disruptions hitting pipelines in Russia and Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia is boosting its oil exports and promising extra protection for ships.
Meanwhile, some shipowners are offering big bonuses to crews willing to brave these tense waters.
Experts say if things get worse, we could see oil prices shoot past $120 a barrel, so it's definitely a space worth watching.