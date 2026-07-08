Oil prices surge after President Trump calls Iran deal 'over'
Business
Oil prices jumped on Wednesday after US President Trump called the Iran agreement "over," sending Brent crude up 6.3% to $78.80 a barrel and US crude up 6.4% to $75.
The move followed US strikes on Iran in response to attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, adding fuel to global tensions.
Stocks drop after Trump's NATO remarks
Trump's tough talk at the NATO summit, calling ceasefire efforts "a waste of time," pushed geopolitical tensions even higher.
Global stock markets slid, with Europe and Asia seeing sharp drops, especially in big tech names like Samsung and SK Hynix.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq had fallen on Tuesday as AI companies like AMD and Intel took a hit, showing how energy shocks can shake up both old-school and new tech sectors.