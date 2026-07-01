Oil rises after Iran refuses US meeting in Qatar

Analysts lower 2026 oil forecasts

Even with tensions high, oil tankers are moving smoothly again through the key Strait of Hormuz, which has helped calm supply fears.

Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles fell by 6.1 million barrels last week, a sign that demand is still strong.

With these changes, analysts have actually lowered their oil price forecasts for 2026 for the first time in months, since supply risks seem less scary now than earlier this year.