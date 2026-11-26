Oil rises as Iran reports tankers mined, Houthis claim refinery
Oil prices got a bump on Thursday after Iran said two tankers were hit by mines in the Strait of Hormuz, and Yemen's Houthis claimed to have targeted Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery.
Brent crude edged up to $94.71 a barrel, and US WTI rose to $84.03, as worries about supply disruptions started swirling.
OPEC+ meeting as US stockpiles rise
Tensions in the Middle East are making people nervous about possible oil shortages, especially since both Brent and WTI prices had already jumped earlier this week.
US crude stockpiles also went up by 1.1 million barrels last week, adding another layer to the story.
With OPEC+ ministers meeting on November 29 to talk output plans, everyone's watching closely, because more uncertainty could mean even wilder price swings ahead.