Oil tops $115 after Yemen's Houthi attacks on Saudi installations

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed attacks on key Saudi oil installations.

A Saudi-led coalition separately reported intercepting a cruise missile launched toward the kingdom's western region, putting the region on edge.

With unrest near the crucial Strait of Hormuz and stalled diplomatic talks, companies like ExxonMobil and Chevron have canceled plans for their executives to attend the United Arab Emirates's biggest oil show next week.

Everyone's watching closely to see how this could impact global oil flows.