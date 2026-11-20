Oil up after Houthi attacks on Riyadh as surplus looms
Oil prices nudged higher this Friday after Houthi rebels launched missile attacks on Riyadh, raising fresh worries about supply from the Middle East.
Brent crude is now at $92.22 per barrel, and US WTI sits at $83.40.
Even with today's bump, both are set for notable weekly drops as markets expect a surplus in oil supply.
Tensions prompt buying, OPEC+ cut speculation
The Houthi attacks (and recent tanker incidents in the Strait of Hormuz) have put everyone on edge about possible disruptions to oil flow from this region.
Analysts say these tensions are prompting buying.
There's also talk that OPEC+ might cut production at its November 29 meeting, which could impact prices moving forward.