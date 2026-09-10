Ola Electric delays 3-wheeler program to March 2027 and 2028
Ola Electric has delayed its electric three-wheeler launch, now aiming for the three-wheeler program to be completed between March 2027 and March 2028 instead of the original passenger model between June 2025 and January 2026 and a cargo model in December 2026.
The cargo version is also postponed.
Despite the wait, Ola has spent at least ₹229 crore on the project for vehicle design and engineering, testing, materials, services, and prototype tooling, so they're still betting big on this idea.
Ola Electric pivots to battery production
This delay comes as Ola's scooter market share dropped sharply, from about 50% at the end of March 2024 to just 8%, with rivals like TVS and Bajaj racing ahead.
To adapt, Ola cut its outlets from 4,000 to about 700 and is shifting focus to battery production and diversifying beyond scooters.
Even with these challenges, Ola's still eyeing the electric three-wheeler space, where most sales are already EVs.