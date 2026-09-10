Ola Electric delays 3-wheeler program to March 2027 and 2028

Ola Electric has delayed its electric three-wheeler launch, now aiming for the three-wheeler program to be completed between March 2027 and March 2028 instead of the original passenger model between June 2025 and January 2026 and a cargo model in December 2026.

The cargo version is also postponed.

Despite the wait, Ola has spent at least ₹229 crore on the project for vehicle design and engineering, testing, materials, services, and prototype tooling, so they're still betting big on this idea.