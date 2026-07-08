Ola Electric rejects insolvency petitions against its manufacturing division
What's the story
Ola Electric has rejected the insolvency petitions filed against its manufacturing arm, Ola Electric Technologies Pvt. Ltd. The company has termed these claims as a retaliatory legal tactic. The disputed amount of ₹40.6 crore is already under arbitration proceedings with Anevolve Mando E-Mobility and Sterling E-Mobility Solutions, over alleged performance- and warranty-related issues with supplied components.
Legal response
Ola Electric files caveats before NCLT
Ola Electric has filed caveats before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to contest the insolvency petitions. The company argues that these claims were filed only after arbitration proceedings had already started, suggesting an attempt by vendors to bypass quality disputes. Despite the initial market reaction, Ola Electric remains confident in its legal position and operational continuity.
Market reaction
Share price movement amid NCLT filings
The news of the NCLT filings initially led to a nearly 9% drop in Ola Electric's shares over three trading sessions. However, after the company's clarification, the stock traded flat at ₹42.6 on BSE. The company also said it was not aware of any undisclosed information that could explain the movement in its share price.
Investor reassurance
Assurance to investors on operational continuity
Ola Electric has assured its investors that the ongoing vendor disputes will not affect its manufacturing schedules, vehicle delivery timelines, or overall operations. This comes as a relief to stakeholders amid the legal tussle with Anevolve Mando E-Mobility and Sterling E-Mobility Solutions. The company is focused on maintaining business continuity and delivering on its commitments despite these challenges.