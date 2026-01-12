Ola Electric shares drop as big investors cash out
Ola Electric's stock is under scrutiny after major backers like SoftBank trimmed their stakes—SoftBank alone sold nearly 95 million shares, dropping its holding to 13.53%.
Other big names, including Z47 and Tiger Global, have also pulled back. Z47 completely exited its investment, while Tiger Global reduced its stake below 1%.
Why does this matter?
With so many investors heading for the exit, Ola Electric's recent performance is under scrutiny.
The company's market share in electric two-wheelers slid from 36.7% last year to just 16.1% now, as rivals like TVS and Bajaj step up their game.
What's behind the shake-up?
Founder Bhavish Aggarwal even sold off a chunk of his own shares—worth ₹324 crore—to pay down a loan tied to his AI startup Krutrim.
All this comes as competition heats up and regulators keep a close watch, making things extra challenging for Ola Electric right now.