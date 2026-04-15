Ola Electric shares rally over 72% amid renewed investor interest
Ola Electric's shares just shot up by over 72% from their all-time low earlier this month and are now trading at ₹40.66.
After a pretty rough drop from its peak of ₹138.05 on August 16, 2024, the company is seeing renewed investor interest thanks to better performance and some friendly government moves for electric vehicles.
Ola hits 1 million registrations
Ola saw daily orders cross 1,000 units by late March, with registrations jumping over 150% in a single month, helping them hit 1 million total registrations.
They've also announced an in-house LFP battery as production-ready and rolled out the new S1 X+ scooter with advanced tech.
Plus, Delhi's latest EV policy (aiming for full electrification of three-wheelers by January 2027 and two-wheelers by April 2028) has given Ola another boost on the road ahead.