Ola Electric shares rally over 72% amid renewed investor interest Business Apr 15, 2026

Ola Electric's shares just shot up by over 72% from their all-time low earlier this month and are now trading at ₹40.66.

After a pretty rough drop from its peak of ₹138.05 on August 16, 2024, the company is seeing renewed investor interest thanks to better performance and some friendly government moves for electric vehicles.