Ola Electric shares rise 19.5% on ₹1,000cr rights issue

The share price bump also comes as big investor SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC trimmed its stake from 12.9% to 11.7%.

In September, Ola Electric sold 13,449 registrations, landing in fifth place for 6.49% market share.

While everyone is waiting for the Q2 FY27 results, it's worth noting that last quarter saw revenue dip and losses go up; still, Ola's market cap stands strong at ₹17,395 crore ($1.83 billion).

Major investors like Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Calliope Capital Advisors have jumped in on the rights issue too, and founder Bhavish Aggarwal has pledged a chunk of his own stake, showing some real confidence in the company's future direction.