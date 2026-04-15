Ola Electric stock rebounds 6% amid LFP ramp, secures PLI Business Apr 15, 2026

Ola Electric's stock just bounced back 6% after a wild ride, first jumping over 40%, then dropping sharply.

The buzz? Investors are watching closely as Ola ramps up its own LFP battery production and secures PLI certification, both big moves for making EVs cheaper and more popular in India.