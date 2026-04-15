Ola Electric stock rebounds 6% amid LFP ramp, secures PLI
Business
Ola Electric's stock just bounced back 6% after a wild ride, first jumping over 40%, then dropping sharply.
The buzz? Investors are watching closely as Ola ramps up its own LFP battery production and secures PLI certification, both big moves for making EVs cheaper and more popular in India.
Ola Electric posts ₹487cr loss
Money-wise, it's a mixed bag: Ola posted a ₹487 crore loss in the December quarter, and revenue slipped from ₹896 crore to ₹504 crore.
Still, the company hit a milestone with over 1 million EVs registered.
Investor interest is holding steady too—foreign investment is up to 4.08%, though market signals suggest some caution ahead.