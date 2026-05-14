Ola Electric to sell lithium-ion cells and packs to carmakers Business May 14, 2026

Ola Electric is looking to sell its lithium-ion battery cells and packs, not just for its own scooters, but also to big carmakers in India and abroad.

This move could help Ola become a bigger player in the booming electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage space.

Right now, Ola runs India's only functioning gigafactory with a 6 GWh capacity.