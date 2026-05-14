Ola Electric to sell lithium-ion cells and packs to carmakers
Business
Ola Electric is looking to sell its lithium-ion battery cells and packs, not just for its own scooters, but also to big carmakers in India and abroad.
This move could help Ola become a bigger player in the booming electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage space.
Right now, Ola runs India's only functioning gigafactory with a 6 GWh capacity.
Ola plans 20 GWh capacity expansion
Ola wants to boost its gigafactory capacity to 12 GWh by July 2027 and hit 20 GWh by fiscal 2028, with a chunk set aside for selling batteries to other companies.
They've already invested ₹5,300 crore into production and R&D.
Plus, Ola is helping build up local battery manufacturing, especially with its new Shakti energy storage system launched last year.