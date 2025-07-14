Next Article
Ola Electric's Q1FY26 earnings announcement expected today
Ola Electric is about to share its Q1FY26 results today, and things aren't looking too bright.
Analysts expect losses to widen to ₹459 crore (up from ₹324 crore last year), with revenue dropping sharply—down 58% from last year to ₹685 crore.
Sales numbers are also expected to fall by more than half.
Adapting their game plan for the changing EV market
Ola's focus on making more affordable EV scooters has meant lower average prices and shrinking profits.
Last quarter, the company faced a big net loss of ₹870 crore and delivered just over 51,000 vehicles.
Still, annual deliveries hit 3.59 lakh units—a sign they're pushing through tough times and adapting their game plan for the changing EV market.