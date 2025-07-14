Ola Electric's Q1FY26 earnings announcement expected today Business Jul 14, 2025

Ola Electric is about to share its Q1FY26 results today, and things aren't looking too bright.

Analysts expect losses to widen to ₹459 crore (up from ₹324 crore last year), with revenue dropping sharply—down 58% from last year to ₹685 crore.

Sales numbers are also expected to fall by more than half.