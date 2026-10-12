Ola Electric's ₹1,000cr rights issue: last day under SEBI T+1
Business
If you want in on Ola Electric's ₹1,000 crore rights issue, today's your last chance to buy shares and qualify.
You need to own shares by today (thanks to SEBI's T+1 rule), since October 13 is the official record date.
Ola Electric offers 2-for-25 at ₹27
Shareholders can buy two extra shares for every 25 they already have, at ₹27 each, a solid 23% off the last NSE price.
You'll pay 60% now and the rest later. The offer runs from October 22-30, with allotment results expected by November 2.
Ola Electric's stock has dropped more than 30% in one year as it looks to raise fresh funds.